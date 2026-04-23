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Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Judicial candidate forum on May 4 in Palm Desert

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Updated
today at 4:58 PM
Published 4:54 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County voters will have to choose between three attorneys for their next judge, all of whom are women.

The three candidates are vying for a single seat in the upcoming June election, and an upcoming judicial candidate forum in Palm Desert will help voters make their decision, hosted by the GFWC Women's Club of Indio.

Jennifer Loflin (Left), Michelle Paradise (Center), and Andrea Garcia (Right)

The forum will be held on Monday, May 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at CSUSB Palm Desert Campus, 37500 Cook Street, in Palm Desert.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke about it with the organization's president, Sylvia Baran.

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