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Coachella Valley Questions Answered

La Quinta celebrating city’s 44th birthday with a free, family-friendly bash

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Published 5:38 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of La Quinta is celebrating its 44th birthday this weekend with a free family-friendly bash at the Civic Center campus, and the event also aims to help an important cause.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 25 at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Campus on 78495 Calle Tampico.

News Channel 3's Peter Dauy spoke with the administrative technician for the city's community services department, Sieri Samaguey Chavez.

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