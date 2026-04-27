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Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Dr. Phyllis Ritchie on how you can stay healthy during summer travel

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Published 9:03 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Summer travel season is approaching and local doctors want you to be prepared before you get on a flight or visit packed venues. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with infectious disease specialist Dr. Phyllis Ritchie about how you can stay healthy. 

Article Topic Follows: Coachella Valley Questions Answered

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