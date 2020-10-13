Concrete poured at the future site of St. Jude Dream Home in Palm Desert

Dream Home

Tuesday marked a big step as we get closer and closer to the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

As you may recall, News Channel 3, Telemundo 15, and La Poderosa 96.7 FM are teaming up with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, GHA Companies, and The Warburton in a charity fundraiser that ends in the raffle of a new home.

St. Jude Dream Home

The home is under construction and on Tuesday morning, crews poured concrete at the future site of the dream home.

The dream home will located at the Genesis community on Millennia Way in Palm Desert. The home is being built by GHA Companies and has an estimated value of $560,000!

According to the developer, the house features:

• 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with a den and an estimated 2,000 square feet

• Spanish style with open concept floor plan ideal for

entertaining

• Gourmet kitchen with chef's appliance package, oversized island and large pantry

• Private master suite with generous walk-in closet, dual sinks and mega shower

Tickets for the Dream Home giveaway will be available in January 2021, but you can sign-up now to be notified when the tickets are available for reservation. Sign-up to be notified, don't miss you chance to win your dream home!

Only a limited number of tickets will be available and every $100 ticket will help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food. As the St. Jude website notes, "because all they should worry about is helping their child live."

This is the second year the organizations are joining forces to raise money for cancer research and care. Last year, a home in Cathedral City and many other prizes were awarded to lucky entrants.

Details: St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced

The full terms and conditions and eligibility requirements are available here.