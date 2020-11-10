Framework on St. Jude Dream Home complete as crews continue to make progress

Dream Home

Don't miss out on a chance to win your dream home! News Channel 3 is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to give away another beautiful home that could be yours.

St. Jude Dream Home

Crews continue to make progress inside Genesis on Millennia Way near Portola Drive and Gerald Ford in Palm Desert. The home is being built by GHA Companies and has an estimated value of $575,000!

All the framework is now completed and crews from GHA have begun mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work inside the dream home.

Next week, windows and cabinets will be installed.

According to the developer, the house features:

• 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with a den and an estimated 2,000 square feet

• Spanish style with open concept floor plan ideal for

entertaining

• Gourmet kitchen with chef's appliance package, oversized island and large pantry

• Private master suite with generous walk-in closet, dual sinks and mega shower

To receive a notification about when tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home will be available for reservation. Sign-up below to be notified so you don't miss the chance to win your dream home! Only a limited number of tickets will be available.

This is the second year the organizations are joining forces to raise money for cancer research and care. Last year, a home in Cathedral City and many other prizes were awarded to lucky entrants

The full terms and conditions and eligibility requirements are available here.