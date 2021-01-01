Tickets for St. Jude Dream Home giveaway raffle go on sale on Jan. 5; Sign-up to be notified

Dream Home

Don't miss out on a chance to win your dream home! News Channel 3 is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to give away another beautiful home that could be yours.

St. Jude Dream Home

The home inside Genesis on Millennia Way is nearly complete. That's near Portola and Gerald Ford in Palm Desert.

Learn more about the Genesis community location by clicking here.

Tickets go on sale next week for the dream home, built by GHA Companies.

The home, which is estimated at $575,000 can be yours for only $100. Reserve your tickers between January 5 and January 8! Only a limited number of tickets will be available. Sign-up to be notified below!

According to the developer, the house features:

• 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with a den and an estimated 2,000 square feet

• Spanish style with open concept floor plan ideal for

entertaining

• Gourmet kitchen with chef's appliance package, oversized island and large pantry

• Private master suite with generous walk-in closet, dual sinks and mega shower

This is the second year the organizations are joining forces to raise money for cancer research and care. Last year, a home in Cathedral City and many other prizes were awarded to lucky entrants.

Details: St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced

The full terms and conditions and eligibility requirements are available here.