today at 6:46 PM
Published 6:42 PM

Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home winner announced

We now know who won Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home giveaway!

Jose Gonzalez of La Quinta is the winner of a brand new home in the Agua Dulce community in Desert Hot Springs.

The home is built by GHA Companies and will have an estimated value of $470,000, the home will have five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a spacious walk-in closet, and a deluxe walk-in shower.\

"I can't tell you how excited we are. This is a dream come true," Gonzalez told News Channel 3's Haley Clawson.

Bonus Prize Winners:

  • Jose Camarena of Desert Hot Springs won our tickets on sale prize, a $2,500 Visa gift card courtesy of the Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Weaver
  •  Maureen Ohara of Indio won our early bird prize, a Michael Phelps Legend Series LSX 900 hot tub with cover courtesy of Master Spas. 
  • Jennifer Arellano of Desert Hot Springs won our bonus prize, a Sedona weekend getaway for two courtesy of Hilton. 
  • Hugo Juarez of Desert Hot Springs won our last chance prize, a $10,000 shopping spree to Mor Furniture for Less. 

Thank you to everyone who participated! Thanks to you, we helped raise nearly $1 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in their fight against childhood cancer.

