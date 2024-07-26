First positive West Nile Virus mosquito sample detected in Indian Wells

Mosquitoes collected in Indian Wells tested positive for West Nile virus for the first time this year, prompting increased efforts to reduce transmission, officials said today.

The virus-positive samples were collected near the intersection of Fred Waring Drive and El Dorado Drive, according to a statement from the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. More than 180 samples from the Coachella Valley have tested positive for the virus.

In response, district personnel have posted signs in nearby communities and increased their mosquito surveillance and control measures in the surrounding areas.

No human cases of mosquito-borne illness have been reported in the Coachella Valley in 2024.

"West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States,'' Antonio Molina, District field supervisor, said in a statement. "Detections like this should serve as a strong reminder to wear insect repellent anytime we are outdoors."

The virus generally spreads when a female mosquito bites an infected bird, becoming a carrier. Most infected people bear no symptoms, but some may develop fever, headaches, and body aches. In rare cases, hospitalizations or death can occur.

Mosquito season in Southern California generally spans May to October. To reduce exposure to mosquitoes with WNV, the agency provided residents with prevention advice such as:

-- spend as little time as possible outdoors at dawn or dusk, when mosquitoes are generally on the move;

-- wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts during outdoor activity in mosquito-prone areas;

-- use insect repellent;

-- ensure door and window screens are fitted properly to keep bugs out; and

-- get rid of standing water, aside from pools properly treated with chemicals.

Anyone with reports or concerns should contact the Coachella Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District at 760-342-8287.