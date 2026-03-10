St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is today

Skip to Content
PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Today is the big day! It's the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Thousands of people around our area have purchased tickets this year to support the lifesaving mission of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and to win a dream home.

Tickets help fund research and treatment for children fighting cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Call 800-535-6748 to secure your tickets today. We'll announce the winner of the early bird prizes starting at 12:30 p.m. The winner of the Dream Home will be drawn live at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

This year's house is located in the Silver Spur Ranch community in South Palm Desert, just a walk away from the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.

The home is being built by GHA Companies in the Silver Spur Ranch community in south Palm Desert right by The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. It's a single-story, 2,600 square foot home. It will have three bedrooms, three and a half baths, a flex room, and a three-car garage. The home also includes an open concept layout, an upgraded kitchen with a large island, and a walk-in pantry.

