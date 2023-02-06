UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’

As people throughout the world continue to mourn the thousands of Turkish and Syrian lives lost in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, local residents are wondering how California officials are prepping for the possibility of a similar disaster striking closer to home.

California has experienced quakes of 7.8 magnitude and greater and scientists have spent years developing simulations of how "the big one" would play out here. So what do valley residents need to know?

Scientists say a quake as strong as 8.2 magnitude is possible on the southern San Andreas Fault which runs through our valley. They say the death toll could be nearly 1,800 with about 50,000 people injured. And major utilities such as gas, power and cell service would likely be severely compromised.

"The shaking is going to be stronger the closer you are to the fault, generally speaking, and in many areas, we expect for that magnitude earthquake shaking to last up to and in excess of two minutes," said Dr. Nicolas Barth, assistant professor of geology at UC Riverside.

Scientists say it's crucial that all Southern Californians have emergency kits with water, food and flashlights.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in-depth with Dr. Barth about earthquake preparedness.