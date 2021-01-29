California state lawmakers approve using federal funds for rent relief

Economy

California state lawmakers on Thursday approved a plan to use federal Covid-19 relief funds to provide rent relief for tenants struggling to pay their monthly rent.

The amount approved is $2.6 billion and the deal is expected to be signed by Governor Newsom.

Under the plan, the state would pay up to 80% of a tenant's unpaid rent if landlords forgive the remaining debt.

Estimates for total outstanding debt for tenants in the state range from $400 million up to $3.6 billion.

