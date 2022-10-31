2022 Greater Palm Springs Economic Report highlights local economy

The 2022 Greater Palm Springs Economic Report shows some sectors are still having trouble hiring.

The report shows six of nine valley cities had not recovered all the jobs lost during the height of the pandemic, as of March 2022.

The graph shows only Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, and Indio added jobs. Palm Springs had the most decline in employment.

Leisure and hospitality were the worst-hit sectors with other services and retail also showing some difficulty. Experts discussed the findings Monday at the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership Summit.

“the one thing we don’t have as an independent funding stream is for regional economic development and i was heartened to see this time was really the first time as a valley we kinda came together and we said there is dire financial need,” said Stone James, director of economic development for Cathedral City.

The report shows the possibility of a recession locally, in the next 12 months is unlikely, although there are some warning signs to watch.

