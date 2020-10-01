DSUSD discusses possible plan to bring students back into classrooms

Education

A small group of Desert Sands Unified School District students could be back on campus and inside classrooms as early as next month, according to a plan outlined during Wednesday's Board of Education meeting.

The recommended timeline shows during the meeting revealed the timeline for return to class under the hybrid model:

October 19- Small group return and athletic conditioning of highschool sports

November 9 - Elementary students return with hybrid learning

January 4, 2021 - Middle and High School students return with hybrid learning

The hybrid model would have capacity maxed out at 50% for DSUSD schools, similar to Palm Springs Unified School District.

PSUSD's plan would have a small group of students on campus later this month and implement the hybrid model in January for all grades.

The board also discussed the results of a survey sent out to parents which revealed that 40% of parents who answered want to stick with distance, while 60% wanted the hybrid model.

In addition, a survey for teachers showed that 67% of teachers who answered want hybrid learning, 32% want to stay with distance learning.

Nothing was decided on just yet, these are just recommendations at this time. The Board will continue to meet to finalize the plan and begin the process of getting schools ready.