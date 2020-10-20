Majority of College of the Desert’s Winter & Spring classes will be held online

Education

College of the Desert officials announced that most of the classes offered during the upcoming 2021 Winter Intersession and Spring Semester will be conducted online.

Officials said that at least 95% of all sections will be the completely online format.

There will be certain courses, including some nursing sections with laboratory and clinical components that require face-to-face instruction, that will meet in person, not online. Classes that use this hybrid approach will follow all College, county, and state guidelines for in-person learning.

"When planning the upcoming semesters, we carefully considered the safety of our students, faculty and staff and we believe this plan will provide our students with the safest, least disruptive approach to earning their degrees and certificates during the pandemic," said Superintendent/President Joel L. Kinnamon, Ed.D.

Course registration starts on December 1.

Applications for Winter and Spring are currently being accepted. To apply, visit www.collegeofthedesert.edu and click on the "Apply Now" button on the left side of the College’s homepage

The college's main campus in Palm Desert and its satellite campuses

across the region have been shuttered to all non-essential personnel since mid-March due to the coronavirus. Student services continue to be offered

virtually, including counseling services via Cranium Cafe, a video conferencing platform.

Officials did say they are working on a plan to bring students and employees back to the campus, but that is still under evaluation with no timeline for possible implementation currently available.

