PSUSD approves plan to bring pre-K to 2nd grade students back into classrooms

The Palm Springs Unified School District board of education approved its plan to bring students back into classrooms.

The district's plan still needs to be approved by county and state officials before students pre-K to second grade can return to in-person learning beginning April 12.

Returning students will return to campus for two days week. Students will be placed in one of two groups. One group will be on campus on Mondays and Tuesday, the other will be in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.

These groups will include students and staff and will be kept together for all activities (instruction, lunch, recess).

Class sizes will be reduced to at least half their usual size, the district set a maximum capacity of 14 students and staff in a classroom in order to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

Students in all grade levels K-12 are required to wear face coverings at all times while in the classroom, on campus, on the school bus, or any school event, unless there is a written medical exemption.

This approval comes just a few hours after Desert Sands Unified School District was given the green light by Riverside County to bring students Pre-K to 5th Grade back into classrooms.

DSUSD has not set a return date to bring back its students. The district's board will will consider a specific date of return for students grades Pre-K-5 at its March 2 meeting.

