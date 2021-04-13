PSUSD votes to bring high school students back to classrooms starting April 26

Education

The Palm Springs Unified School District approved plans to for high school students to return to in-person learning starting April 26.

The return date differs for each grade:

12th grade - April 26

10th & 11th grade - May 3

9th grade - May 10

The students will return under the hybrid model, much like in the district's middle and elementary schools.

Students will be kept in to groups with groups alternating between two days of in-person instruction and three days of virtual learning.

PSUSD students pre-k through 2nd grade returned to classrooms on Monday.

As for older students, 3rd-6th grade students will return on April 19, 2021. 7th and 8th grade students will return on April 26, 2021.

On Monday, PSUSD joined DSUSD in being allowed to play basketball and wrestling.