PSUSD approves indoor sports to return, testing to start this week

News

Palm Springs Unified is allowing indoor sports to return to play, pending test results.

This latest development means that PSUSD joins DSUSD in being allowed to play basketball and wrestling.

The local schools directly impacted by this decision are Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage.

"Everyone's excited to get back in that gym," said Chris Howard, PSHS basketball coach.

"Our team hasn't been able to be together so that's the number one thing everyone is excited to get back to and that's the daily bond, the daily grind."

The hope is that these schools can return to play by next week after testing takes place this week. Testing results take 24-48 hours.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing situation.