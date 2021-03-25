DSUSD approves indoor sports to return; basketball and wrestling to begin practice pending test results

News

Desert Sands Unified School District has approved for indoor sports to be played, pending test results.

These sports include basketball and wrestling. Unfortunately, volleyball is not eligible to play since the end-of-season date has passed.

Local high school basketball programs within the district - Palm Desert, Indio, La Quinta and Shadow Hills - are all expected to start practice in preparation for a season as soon as Friday.

Sources tell KESQ Sports Director Blake Arthur that the Aztecs plan to be back in the gym on Friday since they did testing on Wednesday afternoon.

Other programs in the district - Indio, La Quinta and Shadow Hills have testing scheduled for Friday with the hope of getting back in the gym on Monday since testing results take 24-48 hours.

According to coaches, these initial practices will also serve as tryouts for the team.

As for PSUSD, indoor sports remain on hold. However, sources tell Sports Director Blake Arthur that a return after Spring Break is likely, pending board approval.

The hope is that both districts, DSUSD and PSUSD, will be active with indoor sports by that time in order to play a full league schedule.

