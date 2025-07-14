La Quinta couple continues legal battle with city over backyard trellis

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) – The fight for one La Quinta couple is not yet over.

Last December, News Channel 3 reported on Lynne and Harry Langdon, a couple who constructed a garden trellis in their backyard. A trellis is a decorative lattice structure that typically has plants or vines growing on it.

The City of La Quinta had red-tagged their home with a "Notice of Substandard Building" after the city cited them for a code enforcement violation, despite receiving the go-ahead from the city to construct the trellis without a permit. In December, after a three-year legal battle, they won their case against the city.

But according to Lynne Langdon, the city pursued the couple again just a couple of weeks later and deemed their home a "public nuisance."

By April, Langdon said the city red-tagged their home again – this time, because of the setback for the trellis, rather than the height. The Langdons, however, maintain the city is abusing its power and wrongfully pursuing them over a violation that does not jeopardize health and safety.

According to Langdon, 24 other "Notice of Substandard Building" notices have been filed against other homeowners in the city, which the city failed to notify them on. She said most homeowners only found out when she informed them, which she also said represents internal failures within the city's code enforcement division.

News Channel 3 reached out to the City of La Quinta for comment. A spokesperson for the city declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.

