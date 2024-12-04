La Quinta couple wins court case against city over trellis in their yard

A La Quinta couple says they spent three years fighting a code enforcement violation they received from the city. The violation stemmed from a trellis, or a fence that typically has plants or vines growing on it, that they built in their yard.

They say they previously were granted permission to have the trellis on their property, but received a code enforcement violation anyways. The city also tagged their house with a "Notice of Substandard Building."

According to court documents, the city issued citations over fence height and the material used to construct the trellis. But earlier last month, those citations were reversed when the couple won their case against the city.

Now, the couple hopes to shine a light on what they call "unprofessional" conduct they faced from the city.

News Channel Three reached out to the City of La Quinta, but it declined to comment.

Stay with us to hear more from the homeowners about what they hope others can take away from their experience.