Gorgeous, Warm Weather Continues Through the Workweek

Pleasant and mild weather expected to continue across the Coachella Valley through Thursday, with temps tomorrow likely a few degrees warmer than today. We’ll see some elevated onshore breezes the next few days, but nothing that should cancel your plans.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District is issuing a new Air Quality Alert for 4pm today through 6am Friday for elevated levels of windblown dust.

Friday, a weak weather system will bring a slight cooldown—mainly west of the mountains and breezy westerly winds to the mountains and deserts.

By the weekend, our trough deepens moving down the West Coast, leading to cooler, windier, and cloudier conditions across the area. There is a slight chance of some light precipitation, predominantly for the mountains and San Diego County—but at this point any rainfall would be very minimal. The Coachella Valley stays dry. Winds will strengthen a little more across the desert and mountain passes this weekend.

By Monday, drier, warmer weather is expected to return as our low-pressure exits off to the east and high pressure begins to build offshore.

Looking at the extended forecast we’ll notice more ridging along the West Coast come Tuesday, leading to a small uptick in temperatures through midweek, It looks like highs return to the mid 90s by Tuesday or Wednesday.