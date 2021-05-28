Desert Hot Springs renames street in honor of valedictorian student

Education

The city of Desert Hot Springs renamed the corner of West Drive and Fourth Street to honor high school grad Serena Gomez.

Serena Gomez

School & district staff along with city officials joined Serena and her family as the unveiled the renamed street sign Friday morning.

Serena is the first valedictorian from the Desert Hot Springs campus of Mount San Jacinto High School, Palm Springs Unified School District's a continuation school. She transferred to MSJ-DHS in her junior year and has excelled academically.

"It makes me feel really proud that I could bring recognition to our town to the different types of schools just because you're at a continuation school or just because you take an alternative route doesn't mean you cant have success," Gomez said.

She was president of the ASB and vice president of the school's Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) and was in the honors math program.

Serena plans to attend the University of Alaska at Anchorage.