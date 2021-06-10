OneFuture CV launches Summer Road to College; Students eligible for prize drawing for milestones

Education

High school graduates can win a variety of different prizes for completing milestones of the "Summer Road to Collge and Career Success."

OneFuture Coachella Valley, local school districts, College of the Desert, CSU San Bernardino, and UC Riverside launched the Summer Road to College & Career Success.

To get help with successfully enrolling in college or a vocational program this Fall, just sign-up and attend the workshops to complete the milestones.

When you are done with each milestone, just submit your confirmation by the deadline and be entered into the prize drawings. Prizes include a PS5, an iPad Pro, a MacBook Pro, and $10,000 in scholarships.

Register here: https://airtable.com/shrJKCm9s0Ltds5lr