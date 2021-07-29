Skip to Content
DSUSD accepting applications parents to submit request high school grade change

At Desert Sands Unified School District, applications are now available for parents to request their students grades change from a letter grade to a pass or no pass option.

The district unveiled the application on Thursday to comply with a state bill that changes grading requirements for high school students.

Students must have been in high school during this previous school school year. 

California state universities would be required to accept transcripts with a pass or no pass grade while UC's are only encouraged to do so.

Applications will only be accepted by the district until August 12.

