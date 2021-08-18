DSUSD board president issues statement after unruly board meeting

Education

A Desert Sands Unified School District meeting got a bit rowdy Tuesday night,

Most parents in attendance spoke out against the state's mandate to have all students wear mask in school. At one point, the crowd booed a person speaking out in favor of mask-wearing, prompting board president Donald B. Griffith to issue this warning:

"Ok listen everybody, under the Ed code and the penal code you must be respectful. We can clear the room and stop by public comment so I'm telling you right now you can either be quiet and listen to what everyone has to say or you'll be asked to leave," Griffith said.

After another hour of public comment, a speaker yielded her remaining time to another parent who had already spoken twice. The parent's mic was cut off and the crowd began yelling.

Griffith then announced the meeting was closed and the board left the room. Once the room was cleared, the board members returned and finished the meeting.

Griffith issued a statement on Wednesday in response to the meeting: