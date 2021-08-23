Students return to CSUSB Palm Desert campus after a year and a half of remote learning

Education

For the first time since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago, students are back inside classrooms at the Cal State San Bernardino Palm Desert campus.

Monday marked the first day of the fall semester at the Palm Desert campus. The campus was bustling with energy and activities for students pursuing their bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees at the Coachella Valley’s 4-year public university.

Students we spoke with were excited to be able to learn in-person.

"It's really good to be back... I thought I was getting off-track on school. Just doing the online wasn't as exciting as being in-person," said Melchor Garcia, a CSUSB student.

"As much as I love online classes cause there's more freedom, it's definitely a lot different than doing it in-person and I definitely retain a lot more information when I'm in person. I feel I get a lot more and it's really exciting to... cause this is also my first time being at a four-year university so I'm like, 'Yay!,'" said Rylie McGonegle, a CSUSB student.

All students and staff who have returned on campus are required to have proof of vaccination, as due students at all California State University and University of California schools.

According to CSUSB, as of Aug. 23, 2,059, or 67.3%, of employees self-certified as fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 9,615, or 49.7%, of enrolled students self-certified as fully vaccinated.

This includes students and staff at the main campus in San Bernardino.

I you would like to learn more about CSUSB's COVID-19 protocols, visit https://www.csusb.edu/covid-19.