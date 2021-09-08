Classes to resume at Rancho Mirage High School Friday following A/C issue

Education

Update 9/9/21

PSUSD spokesperson Joan Boiko has confirmed that in-person classes will resume at Rancho Mirage High School on Friday.

Classes were canceled on Thursday after an issue with the air conditioning system. That issue has since been resolved.

Original Report - 9/8/21

The Palm Springs Unified School District announced that in-person classes at Rancho Mirage High School have been canceled for Thursday due to an issue with the school's air conditioning system.

Students have been asked to check their teacher's Google Classroom for information about possible online classes and/or assignments for Thursday.

At this time, there is no word if in-person instruction will resume on Friday.