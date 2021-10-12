PSUSD approves new contracts for School Resource Officers to return to campuses

Education

The Palm Springs Unified School District board of education approved new contracts to bring School Resource Officers (SROs) back to campuses.

SROs will return to school campuses at all PSUSD cities except for Palm Springs. The Palm Springs City Council will vote whether or not to approve this new contract during Thursday's meeting.

Details: Palm Springs City Council delays vote on agreement to bring officers back to schools

The four law enforcement agencies working with PSUSD will cover on average 30% of the cost of the officer. The percentage raised some controversy among some speakers during Tuesday's board meeting.

Contracts by City:

Cathedral City - $176,000

Sheriff's Department - $178,000

Desert Hot Springs - $112,234.20

The contract for Palm Springs SRO would cost the district approximately $182,220.92, city documents show.

There is no set date for when officers will return to campuses. Joan Boiko, public information officer for PSUSD, said the decision will be up police chiefs.

