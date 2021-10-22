Threat in TikTok video lands Palm Desert student in Juvenile Hall

A TikTok video showing a student damaging school property and threatening violence against a peace officer has led to the arrest of a student. It's also a reason officials are urging parents to address social media use with their school-aged children.

A Palm Desert High School Resource Deputy was made aware of the post on Wednesday morning and the student was arrested before entering the school that day. Deputies say "at no time were students in imminent danger." The student is now in Juvenile Hall and faces an upcoming court hearing.

"Prior to the arrest, The School Resource Deputy, Palm Desert High School Administration, and District Security worked in partnership to maintain the safety of our students and educators prior to school opening." deputies told News Channel 3 in a statement. "The experience of each field continues to demonstrate the importance of working together and understanding the challenges that exist with social media and crimes that are commonly associated with it."

Deputies ask parents to discuss threatening or illicit posts with their children and to stress the possible criminal consequences. Posts on the internet are " trackable, retrievable, and verifiable."

News Channel 3 has reached out to Desert Sands Unified School District for comment.