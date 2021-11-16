DSUSD Superintendent Scott Bailey announces his retirement

Desert Sands Unified School District Superintendent Scott Bailey will retire at the end of the school year.

Bailey made the announcement during Tuesday's board of education meeting.

"As I look forward sixth graduation class that I'll get to usher across the stage in June, celebrating my 32nd year in public education, which is hard to believe, and on the cusp of a wonderful announcement over the weekend that I get to be a first-time grandfather to a granddaughter, I will be announcing that I am retiring," Bailey said.

Bailey's retirement will go into effect on June 30, 2022.

Bailey has received numerous senatorial, gubernatorial, and congressional recognitions for excellence in educational service over the years.

Bailey was appointed superintendent of DSUSD in 2017. Prior to joining DSUSD, he served as the Chief Academic Officer of the Washoe County School District in Reno, Nevada.

He was appointed to the Baldrige Board of Examiners by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce in 2010. He served on various national and local advisory boards and was appointed to the Nevada System of Higher Education Institutional Advisory Council before joining DSUSD.

There is no word on a potential replacement for the position at this time. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.