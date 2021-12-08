CVUSD unveils plans to build a new school in North Shore

The Coachella Valley Unified School District unveiled plans to build a new elementary school in the North Shore community, near the Salton Sea.

North Shore Elementary School will be built at the corner of Arthur Street and 70th Avenue.

Tuesday evening, school district superintendent Dr. Luis Valenito, along with several board members, gave a presentation to parents on what they can expect at the new school. Officials said the school will initially serve about 300 students with 23 classrooms.

It will also have basketball courts, a soccer field, and a gymnasium with a capacity of up to 800 people for use community events.

"We want this school to be the center of the community," said Trinidad Arredondo, a member of the board of directors.

Enrollment is expected to increase over time.

"Now they are going to have a school to bring their children from prekindergarten through sixth grade. They won't have to travel so far to Mecca. It's already very drastic for the children to get up early," said Blanca Hall who sits on the school district's board of trustees.

At least one parent in attendance was cautious about being excited about the project, citing past promises.

“We were in the meetings, we saw the plan, and then it didn't happen," said Yesenia Pozar, a parent.

Officials noted that there was a lack of funds at the time that prevented the construction of that school from being accomplished. They say the situation has changed and the new school will be ready by the fall of 2024. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held in June.

"The reality is that this school belongs to the community. The members of this area were the ones who fought for this project and it gives us great pleasure to be able to begin to complete this project and complete it," said Jocelyn Vargas, who is also a member of the board of directors.

The school is expected to cost $45 million.

