Palm Springs mayor responds to COD’s feasibility study results

Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton is responding to College of the Desert's needs assessment conducted for the school’s long-planned West Valley Campus in Palm Springs.

The plan has been in the works for more than a decade. The campus would be built at the location of the former Palm Springs Mall near the intersection of S Rafael Drive and E Baristo Road.

The school made a bid for the land in April 2014 using funds from Bond Measure B, which was approved by voters in 2004

The project continues to be in the works but it came to a head last month when then Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege called into a COD Board meeting to share residents' worries regarding west valley projects.

Holstege said she, along with residents of Palm Springs, is worried “about how COD is operating and have questions about how decisions are being made.”

Holstege cited the $22 million dollars in taxpayer funds that COD used to purchase the property intended for the Palm Springs expansion, which now sits vacant.

This came after COD planned to relocate the Roadrunner Automotive campus from Cathedral City after years of planning.

COD officials stated that the West Valley project continues to move forward despite years of delays.

On Friday, Dr. Martha Garcia, COD's recently appointed Superintendent/President, sent an email to Middleton alerting her to the needs assessment conducted for the campus.

You can see the entire plan below:

In the interest of transparency, the City of Palm Springs provided the public with Mayor Middleton’s email response to Dr. Garcia