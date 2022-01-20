CVUSD board addresses concerns about safety issues on campuses, rumors of police return

The Coachella Valley Unified School District board of education addressed some security concerns on district campuses. This comes after our in-depth investigation last week into fights on CVUSD campuses.

News Channel 3 Morning Anchor Angela Chen spoke with district teachers concerned with safety issues and the lack of support they feel from district leadership.

"As you know, we haven't had any fights lately, so the report that came out with KESQ was terrible and it was old fights that happened, but they have happened and we cannot minimize that. And yes, the teachers do need support. and I wish they would be confident enough to come up and say," said Board president Rebecca Hall.

The district did not respond to News Channel 3's multiple requests for comment on the situation.

CVUSD board members did say that they see fights on campus, but that the district is no different than other valley districts.

They also shut down any rumors that the district would bring police back onto campus, confirming they have no plans to do that. There was some discussion about hiring additional security, however, with the restorative justice policy the district has adopted.

