Local students compete in Shakespeare competition in Palm Springs

Local high school students took the stage to compete in a Shakespeare competition in Palm Springs.

Fourteen students from seven high schools took part in this regional competition. They performed well known sonnets by the bard.

"I think that all the performances are doing great. And I wish them luck on all of their performances. And I hope that everybody is having fun and I'm glad that I got this opportunity to perform," said Elijah Sweeney-Bousquet, a performer.

Five finalists will compete for a spot in the nationwide competition in New York City.