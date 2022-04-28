College of the Desert to award $20K in scholarships to students impacted by racism

The College of the Desert Foundation is awarding $20,000 in scholarships to students today in an effort to support students who were impacted by racism in March and February.

"In February, the college held virtual events and during those virtual events, there were racial comments shared by community members," said College of the Desert Public Information Officer Nicholas Robles. "And so that

led to the event being ended early."

In March, KESQ News Channel 3 shared a story on Facebook about the opening of the Black Student Success Center at College of the Desert. The post received various racist comments, according to Robles.

College of the Desert will award 20 students who were affected by the incidents in February and March with $1,000 each on Thursday at 7 p.m. in response to the events of external racism.

"We will not tolerate discriminatory behavior on our campuses or at college events," said College Superintendent/President Martha Garcia, Ed.D. "We support all our students, faculty and staff, and we are dedicated to

providing a safe, open and welcoming environment for everyone to learn and work."

A Faculty & Staff of Color Caucus Meet & Greet will be hosted by College of the Desert at the Indio College of the Desert campus, where faculty, staff and students of color can engage, form supportive relationships and foster a sense of community.