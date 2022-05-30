CVUSD student competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland

A local 6th-grade student will be competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this week in Maryland!

Faith Zapata of Palm View Elementary School in Coachella will be competing against 233 other spellers from across the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Department of Defense Schools in Europe.

This year's competition will be a lot more international as well. There will be spellers representing four countries outside the U.S.: the Bahamas, Canada, Germany and Ghana.

Zapata is the first Coachella Valley Unified School District student to ever compete in the national competition!

"Faith never studied for the spelling bee. She just wanted to try it at the school level for fun, and it turns out she was pretty good at it! Faith loves to read and draw," reads Zapata's bio on the spelling bee.

We all wish her the best of luck!

The National Spelling Bee runs from Tuesday, May 31 through June 2. It will air on ION and ION Plus.

