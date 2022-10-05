Mini-Muster Fire Safety program returns to DSUSD

The Mini-Muster Fire Safety program made its comeback for third graders within the Desert Sands Unified School District.

The event was paused for the last two years because of the pandemic.

Tuesday was the first of many events taking place this month. The city of Palm Desert recently issued a proclamation, making October "Fire Prevention Month."

Tuesday's event was over at Lincoln Elementary School. Students were able to learn about fire safety in a fun way.

“They’re going to test themselves on what they know about fire fighting and protecting themselves. The firefighters are going to walk through different stations like how do you drop and roll how do you climb and crawl out of a fire building when there’s smoke. All of the important things they need to know,” Mary Perry, DSUSD's public information officer.

It’s made possible thanks to the Palm Desert Historical Society and Cal Fire. This year, more than 16,000 students will have to participate in the trainings.