CVUSD, local leaders break ground on new North Shore Elementary School

The Coachella Valley Unified School District is moving forward with its plans to build a new elementary school in North Shore.

North Shore Elementary School will be built at the corner of Arthur Street and 70th Avenue.

On Friday, district and community leaders broke ground on the site of the campus as residents watched on.

Right now, kids who live in North Shore go to Saul Martinez Elementary School in Mecca, about five and a half miles away from the site of the new school.

Talks about a new school have been in the works since 2008, but due to lack of funds, it was delayed.

It's very important right now our kids are compacted they don't have to travel so far," said Blanca Hall, president of CVUSD's board of trustees.

Officials said they hope the new school will help reduce class size at Saul Martinez Elementary. North Shore Elementary will initially serve about 300 students with 23 classrooms.

The school will also have state-of-the-art security, such as a single point of entry during school hours through an electronically controlled door for anyone entering campus requiring checking in with administration.

It will also have basketball courts, a soccer field, and a gymnasium with a capacity of up to 800 people for use in community events.

The school is estimated around $40 million and is set to open in late 2024.