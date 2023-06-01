Skip to Content
Cathedral City names streets after two standout high school students

today at 6:46 PM
Published 6:44 PM

It's an annual tradition in Cathedral City. Two high school students now have streets named after them next to their schools. 

Cathedral City High School student Priscila Marquez and Landon Kuykendall from Mt. San Jacinto High School received the honor on Thursday.  Both were recognized for their academic excellence and their bright futures. 

"It makes me feel really good that I'm finally getting noticed for all the stuff I've done," Kuykendall said "I'm currently in college right now. And I'm going to I am studying H-Vac and I'm going to build my own company."

"It was really exciting because I didn't think it was nominated. And it kind of just happened," Marquez said. "After school, I want to go so I'm going to Cal Tech for four years, I got a full ride. And I'm planning to study chemistry and particularly mathematics."

Both of them wanted to thank their teachers and families for the support. 

Congratulations to Priscila and Landon!  

