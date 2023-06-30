PSUSD names Dr. Tonatiuh Signoret as interim Superintendent

Dr. Tonatiuh ‘Tony’ Signoret has been named the interim Superintendent of the Palm Springs Unified School District.

"The Board of Education is pleased to appoint Dr. Signoret as our Interim Superintendent of Schools," said Board of Education President John Gerardi. "We are delighted to have Tony on board, as he brings a wealth of experience within the District along with his exceptional knowledge, talents, and leadership abilities. With his guidance, we will navigate this transitional phase smoothly as we plan for our next Superintendent of Schools.”

Signoret is the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for PSUSD. He has spent the majority of his 32-year career with PSUSD, starting off as a bilingual teacher at Agua Caliente Elementary. He served as a District assistant principal and principal at the elementary and middle school level before becoming PSUSD’s Director of Certificated Human Resources in 2011.

He also served as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at Desert Sands Unified School District for two years, before returning to PSUSD as the District’s Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources in 2017.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve as PSUSD’s Interim Superintendent of Schools, and I appreciate the Board of Education’s confidence in me to serve in this role” said Signoret. “As a longtime member of our District family, I am fully invested in our future and am excited to work with our amazing Leadership Team and second-to-none staff to move us forward and continue our focus on providing a safe, secure, and equitable education for all of our students. I am also eager to work with all of our stakeholders including our families, community members and civic leaders and welcome any feedback and input from them throughout this time.”

Signoret takes over for Dr. Mike Swize, who announced his resignation earlier this week after being named Superintendent of Perris Elementary School District.

The PSUSD Board took the action at its meeting on Thursday afternoon, effective July 3.

The Board of Education will take action on plans for the search for a new Superintendent of Schools at its next meeting on July 11.