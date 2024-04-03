Dr. Luis Valentino to retire as CVUSD Superintendent

Dr. Luis Valentino is out as Superintendent for the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

The CVUSD Board announced Valentino will be retiring after a 35-year career in education. His last day will be on June 30, 2024.

"Serving the students, staff, and community of the Coachella Valley Unified School District alongside a fantastic team of educators has been one of the greatest honors of my career. I have the greatest respect and admiration for the dedicated staff, outstanding students, and supportive parents and community," Valentino said.

Valentino was appointed as the district's superintendent in May 2021. His contract originally ran through June 2025.