Dr. Luis Valentino appointed new superintendent of CVUSD

Education

The Coachella Valley Unified School District has a new superintendent.

The board of education voted 6-1 to approve the appointment and contract of Dr. Luis Valentino as the new district's new superintendent.

Valentino will officially start on July 1, 2021.

His contract runs through June 30, 2025, however the board will evaluate his performance within his first six months of employment.

School documents show that Valentino will receive an annual salary of $260,000.

CVUSD has been without a permanent superintendent since former Superintendent Dr. Maria Gandera resigned on February 4, 2021.

In a statement, Gandera wrote that she is resigned to focus on family.