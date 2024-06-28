Adonis Galarza-Toledo steps down from CVUSD board of education

Trustee Adonis Galarza-Toledo announced will be stepping down from the Coachella Valley Board of Education.

Galarza-Toledo made the announcement during Thursday's board of education meeting. According to the Desert Sun, he is leaving to focus on the next chapter of his life.

Galarza-Toledo was first appointed to the CVUSD Board of Education in July 2020, about a month after graduating from CSUSB.

He replaced his older brother, Neftali Galarza, who went on to run for a seat on the Coachella City Council.

Galarza-Toldeo was reelected in Nov. 2020. His current term was scheduled to end at the end of the year.

He represents Trustee Area 3.