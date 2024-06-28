Skip to Content
Education

Adonis Galarza-Toledo steps down from CVUSD board of education

CVUSD
By
New
Published 4:33 PM

Trustee Adonis Galarza-Toledo announced will be stepping down from the Coachella Valley Board of Education.

Galarza-Toledo made the announcement during Thursday's board of education meeting. According to the Desert Sun, he is leaving to focus on the next chapter of his life.

Galarza-Toledo was first appointed to the CVUSD Board of Education in July 2020, about a month after graduating from CSUSB.

He replaced his older brother, Neftali Galarza, who went on to run for a seat on the Coachella City Council.

Galarza-Toldeo was reelected in Nov. 2020. His current term was scheduled to end at the end of the year.

He represents Trustee Area 3.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content