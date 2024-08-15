Skip to Content
Education

PSUSD announces free meal policy for students

PSPD
By
Published 3:46 PM

The Palm Springs Unified School District announced its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Programs for the 2024– 2025 school year.

All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:

  • Agua Caliente Elementary School
  • Bubbling Wells Elementary School
  • Cahuilla Elementary School
  • Cathedral City Elementary School
  • Cielo Vista Charter School Cabot
  • Yerxa Elementary School
  • Della S. Lindley Elementary School
  • Bella Vista Elementary School
  • Julius Corsini Elementary School
  • Katherine Finchy Elementary School
  • Landau Elementary School
  • Rancho Mirage Elementary School
  • Rio Vista Elementary School
  • Sunny Sands Elementary School
  • Two Bunch Palms Elementary School
  • Vista Del Monte Elementary School
  • Desert Springs Middle School
  • James Workman Middle School
  • Nellie Coffman Middle School
  • Painted Hills Middle School
  • Raymond Cree Middle School
  • Cathedral City High School
  • Desert Hot Springs High School
  • Palm Springs High School
  • Rancho Mirage High School
  • Mt. San Jacinto High School
  • Ed Wenzlaff Education Center
  • Arroyo Del Paz Early Childhood
  • Desert Highland Early Childhood Sunrise Early Childhood
Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content