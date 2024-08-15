PSUSD announces free meal policy for students
The Palm Springs Unified School District announced its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Programs for the 2024– 2025 school year.
All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:
- Agua Caliente Elementary School
- Bubbling Wells Elementary School
- Cahuilla Elementary School
- Cathedral City Elementary School
- Cielo Vista Charter School Cabot
- Yerxa Elementary School
- Della S. Lindley Elementary School
- Bella Vista Elementary School
- Julius Corsini Elementary School
- Katherine Finchy Elementary School
- Landau Elementary School
- Rancho Mirage Elementary School
- Rio Vista Elementary School
- Sunny Sands Elementary School
- Two Bunch Palms Elementary School
- Vista Del Monte Elementary School
- Desert Springs Middle School
- James Workman Middle School
- Nellie Coffman Middle School
- Painted Hills Middle School
- Raymond Cree Middle School
- Cathedral City High School
- Desert Hot Springs High School
- Palm Springs High School
- Rancho Mirage High School
- Mt. San Jacinto High School
- Ed Wenzlaff Education Center
- Arroyo Del Paz Early Childhood
- Desert Highland Early Childhood Sunrise Early Childhood