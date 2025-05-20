Palm Springs elementary students exchange artwork with students in Mexico

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Connecting cultures through art and architecture. Students in Palm Springs participated in a cultural exchange with students from San Miguel de Allende in Mexico, which is Palm Springs' sister city.

The four-day cultural exchange involves bilingual students from Vista Del Monte Elementary in Palm Springs and students from Newland School in San Miguel de Allende....

It is centered around a project called "Modernism Art in a Box." Through virtual meetups, the students are exploring modernist architecture, climate, and culture — and even built their own designs inspired by what they learned.

"Students have been able to interact with each other through Zoom through video, and so we’ve had some positive feedback along with the teachers being in communication,” said Jamie Santos, principal at Vista Del Monte.

This is one of the many efforts between Palm Springs and San Miguel de Allende to work together to exchange culture and uplift students.