CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales announces his final year as president

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Tomás D. Morales is set to step down as president of California State University, San Bernardino, following the end of the 2025-26 academic year.

Morales made the announcement last week at the university’s annual Convocation of faculty, staff and administrators.

Morales has spent 51 years in higher education, including 13 as CSUSB president.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your president. And I look forward to moving into this next year with you,” Morales said.

Morales added, “These are not just words, they are what I truly feel and believe — and I have a great deal of confidence in you and the future of our campus.”

Morales began his role as CSUSB’s fourth president in August 2012.

School officials said Morales' commitment to student success has led to various innovative summer bridge and other student and academic support services, including strengthening relationships with public K-12 school districts and community colleges in the Inland Empire.

He successfully completed CSUSB’s first fundraising campaign, raising $54 million while doubling the university endowment. The university’s ongoing second fundraising campaign is setting new records for the two-campus institution. His dedication to diversity prompted the development of the institution’s unique Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Board. In addition, he spearheaded the first truly bi-county initiative to improve college attainment leading to the founding of the 501(c)(3) organization, Growing Inland Achievement, which has raised over $25 million toward this goal. Furthermore, under his watch, 552,612 gross square feet has been added to San Bernardino and Palm Desert.

Morales has spent his career working for the State University of New York, the City University of New York and the California State University. Prior to coming to CSUSB, Morales was president of the College of Staten Island, The City University of New York (CUNY), from 2007 to 2012.

From 2001 to 2007, Morales served in various capacities at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (CPP), including Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Vice President for Student Affairs, and professor of education. While at CPP, he established the Kellogg Honors College, realigned the division of Academic Affairs and played a key role in completing a $23 million expansion of the Bronco Student Center, among other projects.

Prior to joining CPP, Morales served as Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at The City College of New York (CUNY). He holds a B.A. in history from SUNY, New Paltz, and earned his M.S. and Ph.D. in educational administration and policy studies from SUNY, Albany.

Morales said that the appointment process will be managed and confirmed by the CSU Board of Trustees over the coming months and called on the university community to “participate in the upcoming open forum and provide your input through your campus representatives throughout the search process. More information will be forthcoming from the Chancellor’s Office.”