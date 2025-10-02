Students Countywide to Participate in National Walk & Roll to School Day

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Elementary and middle school students throughout Riverside County will forgo riding to school one day next week and instead take a stroll or roll in recognition of "National Walk & Roll to School Day" -- part of an effort to promote youth exercise and pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods.

Youths from more than a dozen schools countywide are expected to take part in the annual event, set for Oct. 8, during which parents, teachers and community-based volunteers form ``walking school buses'' to shepherd children to their campuses, according to organizers.

Students are also encouraged to ride bicycles.

"National Walk & Roll to School Day is a great opportunity to highlight pedestrian safety and advocate for safer routes for walking and biking to school,'' Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Marcos Acosta said. "This day underscores the importance of boosting physical activity and prioritizes the safety of families in our community."

The walks will generally begin around 7 a.m. Oct. 8. To date, campuses in Indio, Jurupa Valley, Menifee, Murrieta, Palm Springs, Perris, Riverside, Temecula and Winchester have registered for the event.

Organizers said walking programs promote a reduction in childhood obesity and stress the importance of pedestrian access and safety on traffic corridors.

Students, parents, guardians and teachers were reminded to stay on marked walking paths or sidewalks, use crosswalks, remain vigilant when going through right-of-ways and try to wear visible clothing for the benefit of motorists.

More information is available at walkbiketoschool.org/.