CVUSD students win awards at County Science Fair

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Several Coachella Valley Unified School District students received awards at the 2026 Riverside County Science & Engineering Fair over the weekend.

This year’s competition featured 367 projects representing approximately 530 students from across Riverside County. Medals were awarded in 22 scientific and engineering categories, recognizing exceptional achievement in research, innovation, design, and presentation.

16 CVUSD student teams represented the district at the competition, with three teams earning distinction: one Silver Medal and two Bronze Medals.

Silver Medal

Jesus Peña – Testing Techniques (Grade 6), Palm View Elementary School

Marcos Mejia – Testing Techniques (Grade 6), Palm View Elementary School

Bronze Medals

Marleyjay Rivera – Angle Arithmetic (Grade 6), Palm View Elementary School

Juztice Sherley – Angle Arithmetic (Grade 6), Palm View Elementary School

Kayden Vargas – Angle Arithmetic (Grade 6), Palm View Elementary School

Daniel Gutierrez – The Mandela Effect Year 2 (Grade 12), Coachella Valley High School

District officials said the achievement reflects the dedication and perseverance of our student researchers, the mentorship of teachers and site coordinators, and the strong support of families and school leaders. It also highlights CVUSD’s continued commitment to STEM excellence.