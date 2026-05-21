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College of the Desert holds nurse pinning ceremony

KESQ
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Published 8:21 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) College of the Desert celebrated the nurse pinning ceremony for the graduating class of 2026.

The ceremony took place at the McCallum Theatre, where graduates and families gathered to recognize their dedication to the nursing profession.

With 90 students, this graduating class is the largest nursing cohort to complete their certification in College of the Desert's history.

With the Healthcare Workforce Leadership Roundtable donations, the number of graduates was able to double, school officials said. The graduates shared their gratitude for the nurses at Eisenhower Health for guiding them through the process along with fellow classmates.

Click here to learn more about COD's nursing program.

Article Topic Follows: Education

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Isabella Carballoso

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