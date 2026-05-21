Skip to Content
Education

Desert X’s student art exhibition set for Friday in Palm Desert

Desert X / YouTube
By
New
Published 12:56 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - More than 100 students will showcase their artwork at an exhibition as part Desert X's Art Club, slated to begin tomorrow in Palm Desert.

The exhibition will take place from Friday through June 7 at the Melissa Morgan Fine Art gallery, at 73660 El Paseo Drive, with an opening reception to take place from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday. The hours of operation are from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.  

The artwork will feature different mediums, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, installation, video and photography, and explore the relationship between art, landscape and community.

This year's Desert X Art Club are comprised of students enrolled in the organization's free after-school education program called the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program, in partnership with Desert Sands Unified School District. Participating school from DSUSD include Indio Middle School, Desert Ridge Academy, John Glenn Middle School, Carrillo Ranch Elementary and Gerald Ford Elementary School.  

Besides the event, students participate in after-school workshops and field trips with Desert X's educators and artists that encourage young people the relationship with the desert environment and their surroundings.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.